Owasso Walgreens Robbed At Gunpoint

If you recognize this person, call Owasso Police.

Owasso Police say an armed person robbed the Walgreens at 116th Street North and Highway 169. They posted a photo of the suspect with a message:

"We are currently working an armed robbery at Walgreens on 116th. If you recognize this person, contact the Owasso Police Department."

