Deputies move to clear big California homeless encampment

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Authorities are taking steps to shut down a 2-mile-long homeless encampment on a riverbed trail in Southern California.

An emergency official says five people are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

The family of a Kansas man fatally shot at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call has sued the city of Wichita and the unidentified officers involved.

A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.

Doctor who came to US as child jailed by immigration agents

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

Cosby jokes in 1st show since 2015 he 'used to be' comedian

Jury in federal civil case finds former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke did not violate a man's free speech with taunting Facebook posts after detaining him at an airport last year.

End of government shutdown good news for federal workers, but some worry another could be right around the corner.

Winter is off to a late start in parts of Alaska, and rural residents are feeling the effects.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). Homeless residents ask Orange County sheriff's deputies about the plan to clear their riverbed encampment in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Southern California authorities on Monday went tent to tent telling the homeless ...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). Heather Smith, a 42-year-old homeless woman, stands with her pit bull, She-Ra, outside her tent on the riverbed trail in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Smith doesn't know where she'll go now that Orange County authorities...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). An Orange County sheriff's deputy calls to residents inside a tent in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, to let them know they'll need to leave the area and that the county will assist with the move if they need. Southern Cal...

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities on Monday went tent to tent telling the homeless living in a 2-mile-long (3.2-kilometer-long) encampment that the large riverbed encampment some have called home for years is being closed down.

Orange County sheriff's deputies called out to tent dwellers on the dusty trail designed for biking and jogging, letting them know county workers will haul their trash, store personal belongings and provide transportation to area shelters.

"We're basically informing all these folks, hey, you should have been gone by now," said Sgt. Shannon Parker after speaking with two homeless men who said they did not know where they would go. "It's a work in progress."

The move comes as West Coast cities grapple with a rise in homelessness caused in part by soaring housing costs, rock-bottom vacancy rates and a roaring economy. A drug addiction crisis and need for mental health services are also factors.

The decision had many of the roughly 450 people who live on the trail that passes by the stadium for the Los Angeles Angels baseball team on edge.

Heather Smith, 42, said she's been homeless for a decade after her husband left her and she was addicted to painkillers following surgery. She said she hasn't used drugs in years, but has no family and can't take her dog or cat with her to a shelter.

"There's no other place for me to go," she said, tears streaming down her face. "I'll probably end up in jail."

"People think we're all bad, and it's not true," she said.

Neighbors have long urged the county south of Los Angeles to shut down the encampment and restore the trail that leads to the Pacific Ocean for jogging and biking. They have complained about homeless people rattling shopping carts in their otherwise quiet neighborhoods and allegedly stealing potted plants and bikes.

Undersheriff Don Barnes said authorities hope to get the homeless to move voluntarily and avoid arrests. He said deputies cleared another portion of the trail previously in about three weeks without arresting anyone.

Barnes declined to give a specific timetable for the move, but said he hoped it would be completed "as soon as possible."

The trail that runs through the cities of Anaheim and Orange will be shut to the public for up to three months while the county cleans the area. Officials said they'll take a harder stance on camping after it reopens.

Officials in nearby cities are concerned that homeless residents will wind up living on the streets once they're pushed out of the riverbed.

That's what Brooke Weitzman, an attorney and advocate for the homeless, said she expects will happen since there's only 100 spaces at shelters that don't meet the needs of many homeless people.

"It's not effective. It's not humane. It's not giving people any choice," she said. "There's nowhere to go other than the city sidewalks."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.