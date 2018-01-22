Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

An emergency official says five people are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

The family of a Kansas man fatally shot at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call has sued the city of Wichita and the unidentified officers involved.

A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.

Doctor who came to US as child jailed by immigration agents

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

Cosby jokes in 1st show since 2015 he 'used to be' comedian

Jury in federal civil case finds former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke did not violate a man's free speech with taunting Facebook posts after detaining him at an airport last year.

End of government shutdown good news for federal workers, but some worry another could be right around the corner.

Winter is off to a late start in parts of Alaska, and rural residents are feeling the effects.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child was in jail Monday, nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.

It's not clear why Lukasz Niec, 43, was taken into custody last Tuesday. Niec is a legal U.S. resident who works at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. He has two misdemeanor convictions from high school and an impaired driving conviction from 2008 that was later dismissed.

The Associated Press sent an email Monday seeking comment from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. An automatic response said the agency's public affairs employees aren't working because of the government shutdown.

His wife, Rachelle Burkart-Niec, said he pleaded guilty in high school to malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods and was told the convictions wouldn't be used in a deportation. Kalamazoo County court records show he pleaded guilty to an impaired driving offense in 2008. After completing probation, the conviction was set aside and case was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. A jury also acquitted him of a 2013 domestic violence charge, MLive reported.

"He's taken care of the people of the U.S. as a physician, he's taken care of the people of this community," she told MLive. "After all this time, when is somebody finally free?"

Niec came from Poland to the Detroit area when he was about 5 with his parents and sister. He has one daughter and his wife another from previous relationships, and they married in July 2016.

"He cannot go back to Poland, a country he doesn't know, (where) he has no family," his sister, Iwona Niec-Villaire, told WOOD-TV. "Both our parents passed away in the United States. He doesn't know anyone; he wouldn't know where to go."

Bronson Healthcare, which owns the hospital where Niec works, released a statement, saying it "simply does not make sense" to lock up a "skilled and caring physician." Niec has been on the Bronson staff since 2007.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.