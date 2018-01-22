News On 6 Gets First Look Inside Soon-To-Be Mother Road Market

The soon-to-be Mother Road Market is 27,000 square feet and will have a little bit of everything when it comes to food entrepreneurs.

Some hope it helps spark development in the area of 11th and Lewis.

Built in 1939, the Scrivner-Stevens grocery building is now down to its original bones and ready for its next chapter.

“We kept the vault and are still trying to figure out what to do with it,” said Shanese Slaton. “It is the original thick door.”

In late spring, it will re-open as Mother Road Market at 11th and Lewis and Slaton gave News On 6 the first tour inside.

“It has been nice going from a blueprint and ideas in our heads to seeing what the building is now,” said Slaton.

Seventeen food concepts will soon be under one roof, and James Wegner's Bodhi's Bowl is one of them. He says his success is due to the support of the non-profit Kitchen 66 and now the Mother Road Market.

“I envision it being a bit of a hub with a lot of energy and a lot of exciting and different things all coming together,” said Wegner. “A lot of different people coming together and I think it is going to be fantastic.”

Bakeshop, an artisan baking company, Big Dipper Creamery, which will bring in their small batch ice cream, and The Wurst, featuring bratwurst, all made locally, were announced Monday.

Related Story: $5.5 Million Mother Road Market Announced For Tulsa

“We are here to give them the support without having to take on the financial burden of a true brick and mortar,” Slaton explained.

On top of everything inside, there’s a lot of space just outside, several thousand more square feet for outdoor seating, parking and green space.

“How do we revitalize the area? How do we bring some really cool concepts in? And how do we encourage business owners to come down to 11th street?” are questions Slaton took into consideration.

Andolini's is also opening inside, along with a bar/coffee shop, a demonstration kitchen, Lobek Taylor offices and food incubator Kitchen 66.