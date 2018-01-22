New City Website Aims To Connect Tulsans With Volunteer Projects - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New City Website Aims To Connect Tulsans With Volunteer Projects

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A new city initiative aims to help Tulsans put their free time to good use.

With the launch of a new city website - servetulsans.org - organizations will be able to connect with volunteers who want to give back.

Volunteers can go to the website and find opportunities based on their interests. Likewise, organizations can post their projects to directly connect with volunteers.

Organizations can also add a direct link to their own websites.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said this gives Tulsa a platform for volunteers and organizations to link and work on projects that solve city problems.

The website is funded by a non-profit organization called Cities of Service.

"These aren’t things that are costing the taxpayers anything, but they are leading to improvements in the quality of life and the city is serving simply as a facilitator of them," Bynum said.

The mayor said Serve Tulsans’ initiative is part of the city's mission to make a positive impact on neighborhoods and the city as a whole.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.