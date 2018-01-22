New City Website Aims To Connect Tulsans With Volunteer Projects

A new city initiative aims to help Tulsans put their free time to good use.

With the launch of a new city website - servetulsans.org - organizations will be able to connect with volunteers who want to give back.

Volunteers can go to the website and find opportunities based on their interests. Likewise, organizations can post their projects to directly connect with volunteers.

Organizations can also add a direct link to their own websites.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said this gives Tulsa a platform for volunteers and organizations to link and work on projects that solve city problems.

The website is funded by a non-profit organization called Cities of Service.

"These aren’t things that are costing the taxpayers anything, but they are leading to improvements in the quality of life and the city is serving simply as a facilitator of them," Bynum said.

The mayor said Serve Tulsans’ initiative is part of the city's mission to make a positive impact on neighborhoods and the city as a whole.