Bethany Woman Shot And Killed by Stray Bullet

Just days before she was killed, friends say 24-year old Kami Gilstrap told her family she was pregnant with her first child.

“You want closure, and you want to know why, and why was she gone? Why is she gone? But you kinds just have this overwhelming peace when you think about her being with God, that she is in heaven and she is with her baby,” says Kami’s best friend Heather Digiantomasso.

Kami and her husband, Blake, had moved to Arizona a few years back because Blake serves in the armed forces and is stationed at Luke Air Force Base.

On Jan. 14th, the couple made a trip to a well-known, but unregulated outdoor shooting range near the city of Buckeye. Friends say they had just arrived when Kami was shot in the chest.

At this point in their investigation, officers say they believe the shooting was a complete accident.

“With it being an accident, it's kind of hard to...’cause you're wondering why, like, how could someone be so careless,” Digiantomasso asked.

Buckeye Police say the bullet could have ricocheted, got caught in the wind, or come from a poorly aimed weapon.

They add that about 100 people at the range, and it’s likely the person who shot Kami might still not know their bullet killed the expecting mother. Kami Gilstrap passed within hours of the shooting.

Family says faith is carrying them through this tragedy. They say above all else, they want others to know Kami was a Christian.

“It's impossible to find someone who was just as happy, just as joyful, just as giving like she was,” Digiantomasso says.

Kami’s visitation was earlier today, her services are scheduled for tomorrow.

A GoFundMe Account has also been established to help the family cope with this sudden loss.