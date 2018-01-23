Trump Signs Bill To End Government Shutdown

President Trump signed a short-term spending bill that will fund the government through Feb. 8, ending a weekend-long government shutdown. The measure also extends the Children's Health Insurance Program through 2023 and suspends three Obamacare-related taxes and fees.

The House followed the Senate in passing legislation Monday afternoon to reopen the government after the shutdown 266-150. The Senate vote was 81-18. Mr. Trump's signature Monday evening now enables the government to reopen for business. The measure also pays federal workers through the shutdown.

Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown. Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

After the bill passed the Senate, Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell told senators that the weeks ahead would "require the best from all of us," as they move on to negotiations over DACA and immigration, as well as military spending, disaster relief and health care. He chided Democrats and said he hoped that everyone could remember the lesson that "brinksmanship and hostage-taking do not work. They make bipartisan progress harder -- not easier -- to achieve." He called on the Senate to "focus on the common good" and not the "warped priorities of extreme voices, no matter how loudly they shout at us to do otherwise."

Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul voted against ending debate on the Senate bill, as did Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Cory Booker, Catherine Cortez Masto, Dianne Feinstein, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Mazie Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Ed Markey, Bob Menendez, Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, Jon Tester, Elizabeth Warren, and Ron Wyden. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, also voted against ending debate.

Senate Democrats agreed to the short-term spending bill to reopen the government in order to continue negotiating a longer-term spending bill, and they secured a commitment from Republican leaders that if there isn't a deal addressing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program by the Feb. 8 expiration of the short-term spending bill, the Senate will immediately proceed to legislation dealing with DACA and immigration.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, said the shutdown inflicted needless costs on the country. He called on his colleagues to move forward in good faith not only on DACA, but also on military spending.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, expressed her opposition to the bill, as did Deputy Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.