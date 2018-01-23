Jury: Ex-Sheriff Clarke did not violate man's free speech

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Authorities are taking steps to shut down a 2-mile-long homeless encampment on a riverbed trail in Southern California.

An emergency official says five people are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

The family of a Kansas man fatally shot at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call has sued the city of Wichita and the unidentified officers involved.

A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.

Doctor who came to US as child jailed by immigration agents

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

End of government shutdown good news for federal workers, but some worry another could be right around the corner.

Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

Cosby jokes in 1st show since 2015 he 'used to be' comedian

Jury in federal civil case finds former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke did not violate a man's free speech with taunting Facebook posts after detaining him at an airport last year.

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke did not violate a man's free speech with taunting Facebook posts after detaining him at an airport last year for shaking his head at Clarke while boarding a flight, a federal jury has concluded.

In a civil lawsuit against Clarke, Daniel Black argued he received hateful messages and was fearful after Clarke called him a "snowflake" online and said Black "wouldn't be around to whine" if the then-sheriff really wanted to harass him. Clarke made the comment after Black complained to the county that the sheriff had his deputies detain and question him for 15 minutes after he got off the plane in Milwaukee.

Jurors deliberated nearly three hours before deciding Monday night that Clarke's posts were not enough to chill Black's future speech. Clarke resigned on Aug. 31 to join a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump.

Black said he shook his head at Clarke last January on the flight from Dallas to Milwaukee because Clarke was wearing Cowboys gear when they were playing the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

Black at one point became teary-eyed while testifying Monday, saying he would never file another complaint against an elected official because the incident left him so rattled. He said he sued last year because he needed "someone to say this is wrong."

Although Black was not arrested or cited, his attorneys argued that Clarke's actions - particularly his social media taunts - were retaliatory and threatening enough to silence criticism of the sheriff.

"I felt guilty, I felt scared, that I had a target on my back," Black testified, recalling one post in particular on the sheriff's official Facebook site.

Clarke wrote on Facebook: "Cheer up, snowflake ... if Sheriff Clarke were to really harass you, you wouldn't be around to whine about it."

Black's attorney, Anne Sulton, showed jurors an email from Clarke staffer Fran McLaughlin expressing concern about the post, telling the sheriff it was "perceived as a threat, and I don't think it should be on our agency page." Clarke responded by saying, "It stays."

"That shows the malice," Sulton said.

Clarke was not in court Monday. His attorneys said Black did television interviews after the encounter and didn't appear scared.

"Far from being chilled, he was encouraged and he enjoyed it," attorney Charles Bohl said during opening statements, describing the case as "an unfriendly internet spat between two people who apparently don't like each other very much."

In his closing arguments, Bohl told jurors that Black's TV interviews and social media posts about the incident showed that Clarke's comments did not stop Black from exercising his free speech rights "abundantly" and that "he got his 15 minutes of fame."

Black wanted jurors to award him a compensation amount of their choosing for emotional distress and other damages, as well as attorneys' fees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.