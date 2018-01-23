Broken Arrow Middle School Students Get Chromebooks

Broken Arrow Public Schools is expanding a program to better help students complete their assignments.

Students at Sequoyah Middle School received their own Chromebooks that they'll be able to use at school and home. The program at Sequoyah will be a pilot to see if it should be expanded to the rest of BA's middle schools.

"We see that students are more engaged. The lessons teachers can do are much more creative and taking them outside of the textbook, outside of the classroom and the Internet gives you full reign on information," said Brandon Chitty with Broken Arrow Public Schools.

The program is already underway at the high school and freshman academy.