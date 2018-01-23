Suspect Sought In Shooting At Tulsa Gas Station

Police are looking for a suspect who may have shot a man Monday evening outside a Tulsa gas station.

Officers tell News On 6, the victim went to meet a group of men at the Excel Mart near I-44 and 33rd West Avenue when one of them shot him in the chest.

They got the call just after 8:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was sitting in the back seat of a car when the three men he was meeting robbed him. After the robbery, police say one of the men shot the victim.

Police say the victim got out of the car, then got into his own vehicle and drove to his parents' house to get help.

That's where he was taken to the hospital. Police say the victim is expected to be ok.

It's not clear why the victim was meeting the group in the parking lot in the first place.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.