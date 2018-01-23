Ford Adds 365,000 Vehicles To Takata Recall - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Ford Adds 365,000 Vehicles To Takata Recall

File photo File photo
DETROIT, Michigan -

Ford is expanding its part of the Takata airbag recall.

The automaker is adding roughly 365,000 vehicles to the massive recall. In this case its a variety of 09-13 Ford, Lincoln and Mercury models —including popular nameplates like the Mustang and Fusion.

Ford VIN Recall Search

Ford says it is not aware of any injuries associated with the passenger side frontal inflators included in this safety recall.

Affected vehicles include:

  • 2009-10 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 27, 2008 to March 5, 2010
  • 2013 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Oct. 26, 2011 to Jan. 24, 2013
  • 2009-10 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 18, 2008 to July 25, 2010
  • 2009-10 Ford Ranger vehicles built at Twin Cities Assembly Plant, May 27, 2008 to July 26, 2010
  • 2009-10 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, June 16, 2008 to July 1, 2010
  • 2009-10 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 19, 2008 to July 25, 2010
  • 2009-10 Lincoln MKX vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, June 16, 2008 to July 12, 2010
  • 2009-10 Mercury Milan vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 19, 2008 to July 24, 2010

Dealers will replace the passenger frontal airbag inflator or module at no cost to the customer.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
