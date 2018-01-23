Ford Adds 365,000 Vehicles To Takata Recall

Ford is expanding its part of the Takata airbag recall.

The automaker is adding roughly 365,000 vehicles to the massive recall. In this case its a variety of 09-13 Ford, Lincoln and Mercury models —including popular nameplates like the Mustang and Fusion.

Ford VIN Recall Search

Ford says it is not aware of any injuries associated with the passenger side frontal inflators included in this safety recall.

Affected vehicles include:

2009-10 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 27, 2008 to March 5, 2010

2013 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Oct. 26, 2011 to Jan. 24, 2013

2009-10 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 18, 2008 to July 25, 2010

2009-10 Ford Ranger vehicles built at Twin Cities Assembly Plant, May 27, 2008 to July 26, 2010

2009-10 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, June 16, 2008 to July 1, 2010

2009-10 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 19, 2008 to July 25, 2010

2009-10 Lincoln MKX vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, June 16, 2008 to July 12, 2010

2009-10 Mercury Milan vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 19, 2008 to July 24, 2010



Dealers will replace the passenger frontal airbag inflator or module at no cost to the customer.