Pleasant Weather Returns To Eastern Oklahoma

Finally, the winds are much lower compared to yesterday as the powerful upper level storm system has exited the central plains. Clear sky and dry air will allow temps this morning to drop into the 20s north and a few lower 30s south. Winds will be much lighter today with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. We should have sunshine for the entire day with highs in the upper 40s lower 50s area wide. We’re looking at a rather uneventful weather pattern for the short-term with chilly mornings and cool, yet above average afternoons today and Wednesday. Warmer weather should return Thursday into Friday ahead of our next system that may bring a few showers into southeastern Oklahoma late Friday night or pre-dawn Saturday.

The split flow aloft will continue for a few days with the majority of the energy to our north. A weak upper level impulse may eject out of the southern stream and pass near our area Thursday with little fanfare other than a few high clouds. The next stronger system passes well north of the area Friday into Saturday but will help to shove a surface front southward late Friday night into Saturday morning. A few showers will be possible, mostly across southeastern Oklahoma, yet we’ll continue to keep a slight chance for the metro. The EURO has now trended slower and slightly “more wet” and would have the bulk of the chance for Saturday morning while the American counterpart remains consistent with a late Friday arrival. At this point, I’m inclined to stick with our late Friday evening pops and will see how the data arrives later today from the EURO. Northwest flow will persist Monday and Tuesday with mild weather before the pattern may change by late next week allowing more cold air to move back into the central and southern plains.

This morning our lows wills start in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs in the lower 50s. Sunshine and winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph will be likely. Wednesday morning also starts in the upper 20s but finishes with highs in the mid-50s. Another warming trend will commence Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the lower 60s with sunshine and strong south winds. Friday will feature some clouds with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few showers or storms are possible Friday night into pre-dawn Saturday. Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with highs near the lower 50s. Sunday will be pleasant with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday features lows near 40 and highs in the lower 60s.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.