Search For Missing Pittsburg County Drilling Rig Workers Set To Resume

Recovery efforts will resume Tuesday for five men who are missing after a drilling rig explosion Monday near the town of Quinton.

Authorities are not letting anyone get very close to the site of the explosion Monday night.

They say searchers have not gotten closer than 100 feet to the rig to search for the five workers.

1/22/2018 Related Story: 5 Missing In Pittsburg County Drilling Rig Explosion Presumed Dead

Law enforcement, firefighters and rig crews monitored the scene overnight.

Sixteen people were able to walk away from the site. One had to be flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital. It is still not clear what caused the explosion.

Patterson UTI Energy, Incorporated, which owns the rig has contacted the employees' families.

Authorities are planning to hold a news conference at around 10 a.m. to update the situation.

News On 6 plans to stream that news conference as well as keeping you updated on the recovery effort.