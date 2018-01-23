Juror Selection Continues In Tulsa's Man's Hate Crime, Murder Trial

The man charged with a hate crime for killing his neighbor in the summer of 2016 may be in court Tuesday.

Stanley Vernon Majors' trial is still in jury selection phase and we have now gone from the original 65 potential jurors down to 63. One was dismissed because of a language barrier, and another for scheduling conflicts.

On Monday, Majors was not in court as the jury pool filled out an almost 40 item questionnaire.

Tuesday, we expect attorneys may question jurors and more will be dismissed.

The Tulsa County DA's office believes opening statements could come by the end of the week.

Majors is charged with murder and a hate crime for killing his neighbor Khalid Jabara in south Tulsa. The family says Majors harassed them for years because of their ethnicity.

Majors was previously found competent to stand trial.

