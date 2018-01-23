Juror Selection Continues In Tulsa's Man's Hate Crime, Murder Tr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Juror Selection Continues In Tulsa's Man's Hate Crime, Murder Trial

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Vernon Majors. Tulsa County jail photo of Vernon Majors.
Photo of Khalid Jabara. Photo of Khalid Jabara.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The man charged with a hate crime for killing his neighbor in the summer of 2016 may be in court Tuesday.  

Stanley Vernon Majors' trial is still in jury selection phase and we have now gone from the original 65 potential jurors down to 63. One was dismissed because of a language barrier, and another for scheduling conflicts.

On Monday, Majors was not in court as the jury pool filled out an almost 40 item questionnaire.

1/22/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Man's Hate Crime, Murder Trial Scheduled To Begin

Tuesday, we expect attorneys may question jurors and more will be dismissed.

The Tulsa County DA's office believes opening statements could come by the end of the week.

Majors is charged with murder and a hate crime for killing his neighbor Khalid Jabara in south Tulsa.  The family says Majors harassed them for years because of their ethnicity.

Majors was previously found competent to stand trial.
 

