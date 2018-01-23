OG&E Crews Restoring Power In Puerto Rico - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OG&E Crews Restoring Power In Puerto Rico

OG&E Facebook photo OG&E Facebook photo
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -

OG&E crews are helping get power back on in Puerto Rico.

New video posted on the Oklahoma utility's Facebook page shows the workers switching on the lights. It's been nearly four month Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and still some people there don't have power.

So it was definitely cheer-worthy when electricity was restored and the lights came back on.

In that video, folks celebrated the moment, by cheering and flipping their lights on and off. 

After 120 days without power, the locals have a lot a of praise for the "Big Orange" Oklahoma crews.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
