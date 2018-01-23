Man Attacked Inside His Tulsa Home, Police Say

Police are trying to determine what happened after a man told officers he was attacked inside his Tulsa home early Tuesday.

That home is located in the 5100 block of South 34th West Avenue near I-44. Officers were called to the home just before 7 a.m.

When News On 6 arrived, a man was seen being taken out of the home by paramedics, placed in an ambulance and then taken to the hospital. There is no word on the man's condition.

Officers say they've learned two men entered the home through a side door.

What happened next is still under investigation. Police don't know if the victim knew the men and and what kind of weapon was used in the assault.