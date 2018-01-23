Fire And Ice Gala To Raise Funds For Tulsa Little Light House

The Little Light House in Tulsa is getting ready for their upcoming Fire and Ice Gala. Chairs Dani Widell and Jay Murphy helped launch the event.

The event is runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, February 9 at the Cox Business Center.

It's a fundraiser for the Little Light House which provides tuition-free educational and therapeutic services to special needs children from birth to age 6. Services include speech pathology, physical and occupational therapy.

They don't receive funding from government sources of the United Way, the agency said.

Tickets are on sale now at the Fire And Ice website.