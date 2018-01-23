Court: Oil Companies Can Be Sued When Worker Injured Or Killed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Court: Oil Companies Can Be Sued When Worker Injured Or Killed

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Supreme Court says oil and natural gas companies can be sued when workers are injured or killed on the job, striking down part of a state law exempting them from such lawsuits.

The state's highest court handed down the ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the family of a worker who died after being burned at an Oklahoma County oil well site operated by Stephens Production Co.

Attorneys for Stephens argued that a workers' compensation law adopted by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2013 granted them immunity.

In an 8-0 ruling with one recusal, the Supreme Court upheld a district court judge who ruled the statute is an unconstitutional special law.

An attorney for Stephens, E. Edd Pritchett Jr., didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

