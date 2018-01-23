US jails Polish-born doctor for 1992 misdemeanor convictions - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

US jails Polish-born doctor for 1992 misdemeanor convictions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say a Polish-born Michigan doctor was arrested last week because of two misdemeanor convictions about 25 years ago.

ICE officials said in a statement Tuesday that Lukasz Niec was arrested Jan. 16 for "administrative immigration violations." The statement says the 43-year-old can be deported for those 1992 convictions - malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods. They date to when he was in high school.

Niec came to the U.S. legally as a young child. ICE says he's being jailed until removal hearings are completed.

Relatives say he pleaded guilty through a state program designed to help young offenders and was told it wouldn't be used in a deportation.

The Kalamazoo doctor has one daughter and his wife another from previous relationships.

