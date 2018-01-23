US jails Polish-born doctor for 1992 misdemeanor convictions

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case looms

The Latest: Cosby says friends prompted his return to stage

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia

Puerto Ricans divided between hope, fear as U.S. territory moves to privatize power company.

Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet if they'll be boon to public health or liability.

Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say a Polish-born Michigan doctor was arrested last week because of two misdemeanor convictions about 25 years ago.

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

Authorities in Kodiak, Alaska, are telling residents to move to higher ground after a strong earthquake struck nearby, prompting tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia.

A new survey finds that U.S. mayors increasingly view climate change as a pressing urban issue, with many favoring policies that could inconvenience residents or even hurt their cities financially.

The gun industry is holding its biggest annual trade show this week in Las Vegas just a few miles from where a gunman slaughtered 58 concertgoers outside his high-rise hotel suite in October.

A former elite gymnast says a Michigan sports doctor assaulted her while failing for weeks to diagnose a broken leg.

The Ohio Supreme Court is weighing arguments from an ex-death row inmate that the state's capital punishment law is unconstitutional because of judges' roles in handing down death sentences.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say a Polish-born Michigan doctor was arrested last week because of two misdemeanor convictions about 25 years ago.

ICE officials said in a statement Tuesday that Lukasz Niec was arrested Jan. 16 for "administrative immigration violations." The statement says the 43-year-old can be deported for those 1992 convictions - malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods. They date to when he was in high school.

Niec came to the U.S. legally as a young child. ICE says he's being jailed until removal hearings are completed.

Relatives say he pleaded guilty through a state program designed to help young offenders and was told it wouldn't be used in a deportation.

The Kalamazoo doctor has one daughter and his wife another from previous relationships.

