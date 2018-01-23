OU Professor: Drilling Rig Involved In Quinton Tragedy Had Lates - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OU Professor: Drilling Rig Involved In Quinton Tragedy Had Latest Technology

Posted: Updated:
Image of the rig after the explosion, from Osage SkyNews 6 HD. Image of the rig after the explosion, from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.
QUINTON, Oklahoma -

A drilling expert at the University of Oklahoma says the rig involved in the incident near Quinton was using the latest technology

Associate Professor Catalin Teodorui says the rig is designed for directional drilling. He says drilling companies are phasing out the older generations for this version.

We know it's a new rig, according to the company. What we may not know for quite some time is what caused the explosion.

"You need to have access to a lot of information about you know, what was the depth at that time, what was the drilling process, the type of drilling mod, and you know particularly the drilling parameter that they had been using." said Professor Teodorui.

He says says there are human factors controlling the rig that experts will also look into. I asked about the number of crews working on the rig and he says anywhere from 15 to 25 would be standard.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.