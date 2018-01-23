Red Cross Seeks Donors For Upcoming Tulsa Blood Drives

The American Red Cross will be holding multiple blood drives in Tulsa in the wake of a "winter blood shortage."

The Red Cross says ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled blood drives, adding to the shortfall of blood and platelet donations.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities will take place Jan. 23 to Feb. 15 in Tulsa:

Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Other donation opportunities:

1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Metro Student Union, 909 S Boston

1/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., TTCU the Credit Union Corporate Headquarters, 9815 E 81st Street

1/26/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Central High School, 12150 E 11th Street

1/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Promenade Mall, 4107 S. Yale Ave.

1/27/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

1/28/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Southern Hills Baptist Church, 5590 S. Lewis Ave

1/29/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hillcrest Medical Center, 1120 South Utica

1/30/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulder Towers, 1437 S Boulder

1/30/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hillcrest Medical Center, 1120 South Utica

1/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Warren, 6100 South Yale Avenue

2/1/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., ONEOK Plaza, 100 West 5th

2/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. James UMC, 5050 E. 111th St. S.

2/3/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

2/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 3210 South 113th West Avenue, Sand Springs