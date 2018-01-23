Tulsa Home Store Celebrates 30 Years In Business - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Home Store Celebrates 30 Years In Business

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The home furnishings, accessories and design store T.A. Lorton on Cherry Street is celebrating 30 years in business.

“July of ’88 I opened, and so now it’s 2018, that’s 30 years,” Tracy Salisbury said.

Not bad when you consider back then she was 22 and not that long out of college - a kid with an idea she wanted to pursue.

Salisbury didn’t have any formal design training; in fact, she was gonna be a teacher, but, said she always had an eye for putting things together.

"We've definitely changed in 30 years, but everything has," she said.

Except perhaps a guiding principle - filling the store with things she likes.

"Something that's pretty and interesting and new, hopefully hand-made. I love that kind of feel," Salisbury said.

It’s worked for 30 years, and it doesn't sound like she's going anywhere.

"I'm still passionate about it. So, as long as I'm still passionate about it, I'm still in it," she said.

They have little celebrations planned from now through the month of July.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.