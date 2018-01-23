Muskogee Police: Attempted Escape Leads To More Charges

A woman is in jail after attempting to help an inmate escape from the Muskogee County Jail.

Police say, Tiffany Evitt, 30, was in possession of a firearm, drugs, scales and a bulletproof vest when she attempted to help John Words break out of Jail.

Police say Evitt was selling drugs for Words, and information from an informant helped them shut down the attempted breakout.

In addition to Evitt’s charges, Words will face more charges for masterminding the escape and intent to distribute narcotics.