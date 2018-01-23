Tenants Living Without Heat At Tulsa Apartment Complex

It’s another day and night without heat for people living in the Fulton Plaza apartments in Tulsa. Tenants say they've been in the cold all winter.

As of now, the City Of Tulsa housing department and City Councilor Karen Gilbert say the living conditions are unacceptable and they are demanding things be fixed soon.

Ben Foundray says he hasn’t had heat for a single day this winter.

"Two space heaters in the living room and two small ones in the bedrooms, so we have one in every room,” he said.

He says the Fulton Plaza property managers only provided them one space heater, so he had to buy the rest.

"How are you going to heat your kitchen or living room or bathroom? You can drag it from room to room I guess? No, I don't think so,” said Foundray.

The City of Tulsa gave crews until 11 a.m. Tuesday to get up to code with adequate heat. They say after a new boiler was installed and failed, crews realized the whole system is a mess. Now, property management has a new deadline to find at least find a temporary solution.

"We will give them until tomorrow,” said Gilbert. “But we have to put our foot down at some point in time.”

Gilbert says if they don't, they could face criminal charges.

“I'm tired of excuses, to be honest with you,” said Gilbert. “These residents deserve better than what they're getting.”

Foundray, who worries about the safety issues with all these space heaters, is crossing his fingers for more answers.

"If they don't get it running and the city is involved, they're going to do something about it hopefully,” he said.

Until this is fixed, a few Tulsa firefighters will stay on what is called “fire watch" to make sure they are close and ready to respond if any fires were to break out, knowing how dangerous this situation is.