Gay couple sues US for denying citizenship to 1 twin son

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case looms

Officials say the five employees who have been missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig are presumed dead.

Bill Cosby is suddenly out and about in his hometown of Philadelphia in what legal experts say appears to be an effort by the comedian to rebuild his good-guy image ahead of his retrial on sexual assault charges in the spring.

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

Minnesota Public Radio releases additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against Garrison Keillor; the former radio host is pushing back against the woman's account.

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S.

Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention and whose story was highlighted in Winfrey's recent Golden Globes speech.

A gay Los Angeles couple is suing the U.S. State Department for not recognizing one of their twin sons as a citizen.

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Ethan and Aiden Dvash-Banks are toddler twins who share almost everything: the same toys, the same nursery, the same clothes and the same parents. Everything but a toothbrush and U.S. citizenship.

To remedy what their parents, a gay married couple, view as an injustice, Ethan Dvash-Banks became a plaintiff at the tender age of 16 months in a federal lawsuit against the U.S. State Department that seeks the same rights his brother has as an American citizen.

"What we're trying to do is pursue justice for Ethan," said Elad Dvash-Banks, his biological dad, "and correct a wrong that the State Department is continuing to pursue that might affect other couples."

The lawsuit was one of two filed Monday by an LGBTQ immigrant rights group that said the State Department is discriminating against same-sex binational couples by denying their children citizenship at birth. The cases filed in Los Angeles and Washington by Immigration Equality said the children of a U.S. citizen who marries abroad are entitled to U.S. citizenship at birth no matter where they are born and even if the other parent is a foreigner.

The State Department said it doesn't comment on pending litigation, but pointed to guidance on its website that says there must be a biological connection to a U.S. citizen to become a citizen at birth.

Aaron Morris, executive director of Immigration Equality, said the State Department is wrongly applying a policy for children born out of wedlock to married same-sex couples.

"If a mother and father walk into a consulate and have a marriage certificate and birth certificate, they're never asked any questions about the biology of the child," said Aaron Morris, executive director of Immigration Equality. "But the converse is also true and every same-sex couple will be asked that."

The other case filed Monday involves two women, one from the U.S., and one from Italy, who met in New York, wed in London and each gave birth to a son. The State Department didn't recognize the couple's marriage, the lawsuit said, and only granted citizenship to the boy whose biological mother was born and raised in the U.S.

Citizenship issues frequently arise with births overseas - even for heterosexual U.S. citizens - and particularly with the use of artificial insemination and surrogates, said immigration lawyer Ally Bolour, who is not involved in the lawsuit. The Supreme Court's rejection in 2013 of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which had barred the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriages, opened the door to the potentially ground-breaking challenges now being brought, he said.

"This is an absolutely fascinating, cutting edge area of law that stems from (DOMA) being overturned," Bolour said. "It was just a matter of time for this issue to be decided by the courts."

Andrew Dvash-Banks was studying in Israel when he met his future husband, Elad, an Israeli citizen. Because they couldn't marry at the time in the U.S. or in Israel, they moved to Canada, where they wed in 2010. Each boy was conceived with donor eggs and the sperm from a different father, but born by the same surrogate mother in September 2016.

Everything seemed fine until the couple brought their cranky infants to the American consulate in Toronto a few months later to apply for citizenship and the woman at the counter began asking probing questions they found shocking and humiliating.

The consular official told them she had discretion to require a DNA test to show who the biological father was of each boy and without those tests neither son would get citizenship. The men knew that Andrew was Aiden's biological father and Elad was Ethan's but they had kept it a secret and hadn't planned on telling anyone.

"I started crying," Andrew Dvash-Banks said. "These are twins, how can you differentiate between them? They were born minutes apart."

After submitting the DNA test results that proved who fathered each boy, the couple received a large and small envelope from the U.S. on March 2. The big one included Aiden's passport. The other was a letter notifying Andrew that Ethan's application had been denied.

The family has since moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Andrew Dvash-Banks' family. Ethan came on a tourist visa that expired last month.

"He doesn't have legal status," Andrew Dvash-Banks said.

