Big Apple Circus clown resigns over sexual misconduct

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case looms

The Latest: Cosby says friends prompted his return to stage

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia

Officials say the five employees who have been missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig are presumed dead.

Bill Cosby is suddenly out and about in his hometown of Philadelphia in what legal experts say appears to be an effort by the comedian to rebuild his good-guy image ahead of his retrial on sexual assault charges in the spring.

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

Minnesota Public Radio releases additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against Garrison Keillor; the former radio host is pushing back against the woman's account.

Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school.

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S.

Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention and whose story was highlighted in Winfrey's recent Golden Globes speech.

A gay Los Angeles couple is suing the U.S. State Department for not recognizing one of their twin sons as a citizen.

NEW YORK (AP) - A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

The circus's chairman, Neil Kahanovitz, told The New York Times on Tuesday that 65-year-old Barry Lubin offered his resignation on Friday shortly after the alleged victim came forward.

In a statement released by his lawyer, Lubin apologized for his conduct, saying the sexual misconduct allegations are true and that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

The female victim said it happened during the Big Apple's 2004 season in New York. She said she was at first hired to work with the mini-troupe, but then Lubin persuaded her to model for his personal photography business.

