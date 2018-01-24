Two Arrested In Claremore For Sale Of Stolen Construction Equipm - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Arrested In Claremore For Sale Of Stolen Construction Equipment


Rogers County jail photos of Brian Haynes and Angie Baker Rogers County jail photos of Brian Haynes and Angie Baker
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Claremore Police arrested two people Wednesday who they say tried to sell a piece of construction equipment.  

They are identified as 37-year-old Brian Haynes and 40-year-old Angie Baker.  Both are in the Rogers County jail on complaints including possession of stolen property and fraud.

Acting on a tip, police arrested the pair as they were trying to get payment for the sale of a skid steer loader at an auction firm in Rogers County.  

They say the theft of the equipment occurred at a job site in Oklahoma City.

