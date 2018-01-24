Two Arrested In Claremore For Sale Of Stolen Construction Equipment

Claremore Police arrested two people Wednesday who they say tried to sell a piece of construction equipment.

They are identified as 37-year-old Brian Haynes and 40-year-old Angie Baker. Both are in the Rogers County jail on complaints including possession of stolen property and fraud.

Acting on a tip, police arrested the pair as they were trying to get payment for the sale of a skid steer loader at an auction firm in Rogers County.

They say the theft of the equipment occurred at a job site in Oklahoma City.