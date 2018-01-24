Owasso Vehicle Burglary Arrests - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Owasso Vehicle Burglary Arrests

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photos of Albert Odom, Michael Proctor and Gabrielle Ponce De Leon. Tulsa County jail photos of Albert Odom, Michael Proctor and Gabrielle Ponce De Leon.
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Police arrested three people Tuesday in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Owasso.

The three are identified as 26-year-old Albert Odom, 30-year-old Michael Proctor and 20-year-old Gabrielle Ponce De Leon.

Police say the three were taken into custody after officers found several wallets and guns that had been reported missing were found in their vehicle.

The three were booked into the Tulsa County jail on burglary complaints.

