Broken Arrow Fatal Crash Victim Identified

We now know the name of the teenager killed in a Broken Arrow crash on Friday, January 19th.

Broken Arrow Schools say Noah Schriner, 17, was a high school senior and a member of the Pride of Broken Arrow marching band.

Schriner and Tracy Fulps, 51, were killed when their cars crashed into each other at 101st and 193rd East Avenue.

Fulps was the founder of BA Youth Cheer and the Youth Tigette programs.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.