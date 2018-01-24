Tulsa Store Clerk Shot In Leg During Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Store Clerk Shot In Leg During Robbery

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for the man they say shot and wounded a Tulsa convenience store clerk during a robbery Tuesday evening.

Officer say it happened at 7 p.m. at Naifee's convenience store located in the 200 block of Mohawk Boulevard.  Police say the man walked into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding cash from the store's clerk.

After getting the cash, the man shot that clerk in the leg.  EMSA took the victim to a Tulsa hospital and police say he is expected to be OK.

Police say it's unfortunate the clerk was shot, even though he did exactly what the robber asked.

"That is the advice we give victims, just comply. And then when they do comply, someone is callous enough to inflict injury," said Tulsa Police Captain Mike Williams.

The robber was last seen running away from the store. 

Police searched of the area but failed to find the robber.  

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.