Eastern Oklahoma To See 'Five Star' Weather Day

Super-great weather is expected today with clear sky and light winds across northern and eastern Oklahoma. The wind direction will be from the northwest early this morning before veering from the southwest later today and eventually southeast later tonight. Wind speeds should remain around 10 mph or less for most of the day. But the pressure gradient will increase Thursday into Friday with gusty south winds bringing fire danger issues Thursday and a chance for a few showers Friday night into early Saturday. Severe weather is not expected with this system.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

A weak mid-level system will brush the area from the southern stream Thursday night into Friday but will only bring a few high clouds to the area. Our main focus for pops will be with the late Friday PM and Saturday AM system. Late next week another system will arrive with colder air and some suggestions of wintry precip.

A stronger mid-level system will move across the northern third of the nation this weekend and will help to shove a surface front into the region Friday night into Saturday morning. The low-level moisture is not expected to give us a severe weather threat but we're in the running for some showers with the system. The timing of the system has slowed, which is a little unusual for the trend. But we’ve made some adjustments and will keep the chance from about Saturday 1 am to around the 11 am-noon periods. The air mass behind it will be cool but still above the seasonal average Saturday. Sunday temps still may go either way. The ensemble data is lower compared to the operational set but we’ve decided to stick with the middle ground numbers at this point.

WARN Interactive Radar

This morning starts in the upper 20s but finishes with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another warming trend will commence Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the lower to mid-60s with sunshine and strong south winds. Friday will feature some clouds with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few showers or storms are possible Friday night into the first half of Saturday. Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with highs near the lower to mid-50s. Sunday will be pleasant with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday features lows near 40 and highs in the mid-50s. It appears colder weather will return about Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.