Ottawa County Sheriff: Miami Woman Shot, Shooter Found Dead - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Ottawa County Sheriff: Miami Woman Shot, Shooter Found Dead

Posted: Updated:
MIAMI, Oklahoma -

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in critical condition after she was found shot at a Miami apartment complex Tuesday and the shooter is later found dead.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says just before 3:15 p.m. deputies and police were called to the complex in the 2500 block of East Street where they found the victim covered in blood.  She was taken to a local hospital.

Floyd says during their investigation, the shooter was identified as a co-worker of the victim.  After a two and a half hour search of the area around the complex, law enforcement found the shooter's body.

He says it appears the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the victim and the shooter have not been released.

