Ottawa County Sheriff: Miami Woman Shot, Shooter Found Dead

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in critical condition after she was found shot at a Miami apartment complex Tuesday and the shooter is later found dead.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says just before 3:15 p.m. deputies and police were called to the complex in the 2500 block of East Street where they found the victim covered in blood. She was taken to a local hospital.

Floyd says during their investigation, the shooter was identified as a co-worker of the victim. After a two and a half hour search of the area around the complex, law enforcement found the shooter's body.

He says it appears the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the victim and the shooter have not been released.