Man Arrested In Tulsa Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

Tulsa County jail photo of Earl Barnett. Tulsa County jail photo of Earl Barnett.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is in jail accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash in December 2017. Police say they used OnStar and cell phone records to arrest 36-year-old Earl Barnett.

They say he crashed into Kevin Rea's motorcycle near 66th and Memorial Drive on December 3rd, 2017, then drove off before abandoning his vehicle.

Barnett was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and having a suspended license.

Witnesses to the crash told police, Barnett's vehicle ran a red light just prior to the crash.

