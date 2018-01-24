SpaceX fires engines on big new rocket in launch pad test

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weapons

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the Palestinians

When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major pros

For the first time, researchers have used the cloning method that produced Dolly the sheep to create two healthy monkeys, bringing science an important step closer to being able to do the same with humans.

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

The Missouri Democratic Party is calling on Gov. Eric Greitens to sign an affidavit legally certifying that that he did not take "compromising photographs" or attempt to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair.

California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children from contacting the victims.

The last witness to speak at the sentencing hearing for a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after USA Gymnastics was accused of mishandling complaints.

Idaho officials reveal a plan to allow health insurance companies to ditch some federal coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act, a step designed to create cheaper policies.

Videos of Border Patrol officers escorting a woman out from the aisle of a Florida passenger bus are raising alarm over a routine immigration exercise that experts call questionable.

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX has fired up its newest, biggest rocket in a critical launch pad test.

The Falcon Heavy briefly roared to life for the first time Wednesday at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. All three boosters - 27 engines in all - were tested. The thunderous booms could be heard at the press site three miles away, as huge white clouds of engine exhaust billowed upward. Everything appeared normal.

SpaceX is aiming for a February launch. The long-anticipated test flight will carry up a Tesla Roadster belonging to Elon Musk, who heads both the rocket and electric car companies. Musk has repeatedly warned the rocket could explode. If successful, his red sports car will end up in orbit around the sun, traveling as far out as Mars.

