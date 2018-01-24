Democrats: Greitens should sign affidavit about affair

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weapons

Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weapons

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the Palestinians

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the Palestinians

When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major pros

When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major pros

For the first time, researchers have used the cloning method that produced Dolly the sheep to create two healthy monkeys, bringing science an important step closer to being able to do the same with humans.

For the first time, researchers have used the cloning method that produced Dolly the sheep to create two healthy monkeys, bringing science an important step closer to being able to do the same with humans.

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

The Missouri Democratic Party is calling on Gov. Eric Greitens to sign an affidavit legally certifying that that he did not take "compromising photographs" or attempt to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair.

The Missouri Democratic Party is calling on Gov. Eric Greitens to sign an affidavit legally certifying that that he did not take "compromising photographs" or attempt to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair.

California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children from contacting the victims.

California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children from contacting the victims.

The last witness to speak at the sentencing hearing for a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after USA Gymnastics was accused of mishandling complaints.

The last witness to speak at the sentencing hearing for a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after USA Gymnastics was accused of...

Idaho officials reveal a plan to allow health insurance companies to ditch some federal coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act, a step designed to create cheaper policies.

Idaho officials reveal a plan to allow health insurance companies to ditch some federal coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act, a step designed to create cheaper policies.

Videos of Border Patrol officers escorting a woman out from the aisle of a Florida passenger bus are raising alarm over a routine immigration exercise that experts call questionable.

Videos of Border Patrol officers escorting a woman out from the aisle of a Florida passenger bus are raising alarm over a routine immigration exercise that experts call questionable.

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Democratic Party called Wednesday for Gov. Eric Greitens to sign a legal document certifying that that he did not take "compromising photographs" or attempt to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair.

Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Webber said in a news release that the Republican governor "should set the record straight with Missourians by signing and legally certifying this affidavit."

Greitens' spokesman, Parker Briden, declined comment.

Greitens admitted on Jan. 10 to a months-long affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015. He has denied taking a photo for blackmail if she spoke about the affair, though he has declined to answer directly if a photo was taken.

The document suggested by the Democrats asks Greitens to legally certify that he "did not blackmail, threaten or intimidate any person(s) with sexually explicit photographs to conceal an extramarital affair," and that he didn't take any compromising photos of the woman.

The proposed document also asks the governor to legally state that no taxpayer money was used to facilitate or conceal the affair; that no hush money was paid to the woman; and that no additional extramarital affairs have occurred.

The woman spoke about the affair in a March 2015 audio recording made secretly by her then-husband, saying that Greitens had bound her hands and blindfolded her, taken a photo of her partially nude and warned her to remain silent during an encounter in his St. Louis home.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office is investigating, and the attorney for the ex-husband has said he has spoken with the FBI.

Greitens told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he hasn't been contacted by the circuit attorney's office and that neither he nor his attorneys have been contacted by the FBI.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.