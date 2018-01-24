Man Accused Of Manslaughter In Fatal Crash Arrested

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of first-degree manslaughter in a fatal 2017 crash.

Police arrested Brian McCurley on January 23rd, 2017, in the death of 36-year-old Jonathan Ayers.

On October 29, 2017, Tulsa Police responded to the 1700 block of the West Keystone Expressway for a crash involving a motorcycle.

When they arrived, police learned McCurley, 32, was driving a Chevy Suburban westbound when it left the road and hit the center cable barrier. They said the Suburban rolled over the barrier and slid into eastbound traffic.

Police said the Suburban collided with a motorcycle driven by Ayers, 36. They said Ayers was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Theasa Rodriguez, received injuries due to the crash.

Police began investigating the crash and determined McCurley was under the influence of methamphetamine and was on his cell phone when the crash happened.