Elephant Transport Stalled Outside Eufaula

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a commercial vehicle carrying elephants is stalled about four miles north of Eufaula on Highway 69. A local veterinary office has been called to the scene to assist.

They will be transporting the elephants, troopers said.

Lanes will be narrowed as the elephants are transferred and a wrecker moves the stalled truck.

News On 6 storm tracker Darren Stephens is en route to the scene.