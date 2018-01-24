Senior Star Employees Get Surprise Ride On Classic Plane In Tuls - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Senior Star Employees Get Surprise Ride On Classic Plane In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A surprise flight aboard a vintage aircraft was the experience for a group of Senior Star employees in town for a leadership conference.

The Flagship Detroit, a fully restored DC3, was delivered to American Airlines in March of 1937 and carried passengers for 10 years. Now it flies mostly to airshows.

"We've been everywhere from Vancouver to Key West and from Montreal to San Diego and everywhere in between," said Pilot Dave Buffington.

The Flagship Detroit is at Jones Riverside to give employees of Senior Star the ride of a lifetime.

The company operates senior living communities in six states and is holding the annual leadership forum in Tulsa.

CEO Anja Rogers said the flights will give employees a unique experience, and something more.

"Putting them in that place and time in that moment to get the full experience of those they serve," Rogers said.

Once up in the air, they got to experience flying like back in the good old days.

The average age of Senior Star residents is 85, so those who flew may have done it that way.

A short trip around downtown and back to Riverside gave the employees a little taste of what used to be, which is what Buffington loves about flying the old bird all the time.

"After flying jets for 30 years, it’s nice flying low and slow and watching the countryside go by slowly," he said.

There are 120 Senior Star Employees in Tulsa this week. They all got a chance to fly on the Flagship Detroit.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.