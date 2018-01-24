Inmate Back In Custody After Brief Escape In Wagoner County

A Wagoner County inmate is back in custody after a brief escape Wednesday.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Roy Kulp was sitting in the booking area after returning from court around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.

They said Kulp was in the booking area to speak with a bondsman when a detention deputy opened the door for a civilian. They said as the door was being opened, Kulp ran towards it and knocked down the civilian and the deputy.

The deputy tried to grab Kulp, but his jumpsuit pulled off and he was able to run through the main entrance to the jail, a news release says.

They said Kulp ran one block west before he was caught by the Wagoner Police Department and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chris Elliott said, “Clearly we’ve had a breach of security, and we will be reviewing how this was able to happen and how he was able to escape our custody.”

Kulp was originally booked for second-degree burglary, larceny, concealing or knowingly possessing stolen property and domestic assault and battery. He’s now facing complaints of assault and battery, assault and battery on a detention deputy and escape.

They said Kulp is on lockdown status at the Wagoner County Jail.