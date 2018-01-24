Arizona woman shot in Las Vegas attack to leave hospital

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Seventeen public health schools in the U.S. and Canada are pledging not to accept research money from a new anti-smoking group supported by the tobacco industry.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

Government advisers say a device that heats tobacco without burning it has not been shown to reduce risks of tobacco-related diseases.

A landmark ruling by the nation's highest court gave Henry Montgomery his first chance at freedom after nearly a half-century behind bars.

Incoming Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer begins his tenure needing to mend relations with fellow Republicans in the Legislature, whose clashes with his GOP predecessor intensified in recent months.

The constant fighting in Washington is giving new motivation to groups trying to reduce partisanship in U.S. politics.

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - More than three months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is smiling and talking, demonstrating a recovery that doctors at a Phoenix hospital are calling miraculous.

Jovanna Calzadillas will leave Barrow Neurological Institute Thursday and go home with her husband and two children.

Arriving at a news conference Wednesday in a wheelchair with her right side immobile, she smiled and said hello to reporters as she was lifted onto a seat in front of news cameras.

Declining to take questions, she instead slowly read from her own short, prepared statements.

"On Oct. 1, a part of me changed that night," she said. "Even though I will not be the same Jovanna, I will come back strong."

That night is when the 30-year-old mother and her husband, Frank, a police officer with the Salt River Police in metro Phoenix, were at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. They were celebrating his recent return from an Air Force deployment in Afghanistan.

They were cheering for country singer Jason Aldean when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort. He killed 58 people and wounded 851 others before killing himself.

A critically wounded Calzadillas was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. Three doctors told her husband there was nothing they could do and she had a "non-survivable injury."

While considering whether to take her off life support, Frank Calzadillas dreamed that his wife came to him.

"She hugged me and kissed me and she said everything's going to be OK. She just walked away" he said.

So Calzadillas' family instead made plans to fly her back to Phoenix for medical care closer to home. She arrived at Barrow on Oct. 19. One of her physicians, Dr. Lindley Bliss, said Calzadillas could not breathe on her own, was on a respirator and that her prognosis was "pretty grim."

The only positive sign, Bliss said, was that Calzadillas "was more alert than we expected."

Dr. Christina Kwasnica, medical director of the institute's neuro-rehabilitation center, said the bullet hit the left side of Calzadillas' brain, the side that processes language.

So a medical team first focused on therapies for Calzadillas that didn't require language comprehension but would at least strengthen areas of her body that still functioned. They also decreased pain medications and sedatives. This led to Calzadillas becoming more responsive.

By the beginning of November, she no longer needed a ventilator. Two weeks later, she could drink from a cup on her own and eat ice cream. She has since been going for short walks with the help of a device called an exoskeleton, a wearable robot designed to help patients with brain injuries walk.

Her speech also began coming back. Her first words? "God damn it," according to Frank Calzadillas. "Her dad told her 'Don't say that. You're supposed to be the miracle child.'"

Frank Calzadillas said he doesn't blame any of the Las Vegas doctors for their initial prognosis.

"Medical science is what it is," he said.

Now, the couple is looking forward to lounging on the couch and watching movies with their 11-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. Calzadillas is also happy that she will "get to boss my husband around."

They've also received widespread support from family, friends and the community. The Salt River Police Department started a GoFundMe page in October which has garnered more than $87,000 in donations.

While the couple can laugh together now, Frank Calzadillas knows there's a long road ahead.

"The very first thing she remembers when she woke up was panic because she couldn't talk. We still live those days," he said. "We still have those hard times where it's very emotional. It's still a struggle."

Calzadillas will be doing out-patient therapy now. She is determined to do it for however long it takes to regain her strength and mobility.

"My kids and my family - I will not quit on them and I will not quit on myself."

___

Follow Terry Tang on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ttangAP

