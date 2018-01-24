St. Francis Locked Down Due To Suicidal Subject

St. Francis was on lockdown while police negotiated with a suicidal subject Wednesday evening.

The lockdown was lifted around 6:00 p.m. and Yale was re-opened.

After SOT negotiators spoke with the subject for several minutes, he surrendered and we are opening up the area...thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/WkYGWYOuYN — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) January 25, 2018

News On 6 received several messages on Facebook around 4:30 p.m. regarding police at St. Francis Hospital and it being locked down.

Tulsa Police said the subject was found in the parking garage.

People inside the hospital said the announcement on the intercom system said the subject was on the ER/Trauma side of the hospital.

Police responded to the scene and negotiating with the person until they were taken into custody.

We're out at St Francis hospital with a distraught individual who is armed and making suicidal statements. Please avoid the entire area... We will keep you advised... pic.twitter.com/I3kNVCQpWj — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) January 24, 2018

Multiple officers are on location and we are talking to the subject. pic.twitter.com/EGCEHhg6iy — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) January 24, 2018

Police also closed of Yale between 61st and 71st. It has been re-opened.

Images sent to News On 6 showed snipers and multiple police units in the area.

No injuries have been reported.