St. Francis Locked Down Due To Suicidal Subject - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

St. Francis Locked Down Due To Suicidal Subject

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

St. Francis was on lockdown while police negotiated with a suicidal subject Wednesday evening.

The lockdown was lifted around 6:00 p.m. and Yale was re-opened.

News On 6 received several messages on Facebook around 4:30 p.m. regarding police at St. Francis Hospital and it being locked down.

Tulsa Police said the subject was found in the parking garage.

People inside the hospital said the announcement on the intercom system said the subject was on the ER/Trauma side of the hospital.

Police responded to the scene and negotiating with the person until they were taken into custody.

Police also closed of Yale between 61st and 71st. It has been re-opened.

Images sent to News On 6 showed snipers and multiple police units in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.