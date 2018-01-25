Grumpy Cat snatches lump of cash in California court

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weapons

CIA: North Korea moving 'ever closer' to putting US at risk

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the Palestinians

Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school

When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major pros

AP News Guide: Nassar scandal far from over despite sentence.

AP News Guide: Nassar scandal far from over despite sentence

Idaho officials reveal a plan to allow health insurance companies to ditch some federal coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act, a step designed to create cheaper policies.

Idaho says no Obamacare needed for some new insurance plans

The judge who sentenced a former sports doctor for sexually assaulting gymnasts praised the Indiana newspaper that helped expose the abuse, saying society needs "investigative journalists more than ever.".

Videos of Border Patrol officers escorting a woman out from the aisle of a Florida passenger bus are raising alarm over a routine immigration exercise that experts call questionable.

Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon submits her resignation amid outcry over school's handling of allegations against Larry Nassar.

Mila Kunis to be honored with parade, roast at Harvard.

Mila Kunis to be honored with parade, roast at Harvard

The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing a Florida resort whose valet mistakenly gave the keys to a young man trying to impress his date.

The sentencing of former sports doctor Larry Nassar concluded in dramatic fashion Tuesday when he apologized to victims only to see a skeptical judge question his sincerity _ by again reading from a letter he had recently written.

Grumpy Cat has won some scratch. A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016, file photo, Grumpy Cat poses for photos with her owner, Tabatha Bundesen, in New York. According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, Bundesen won a lawsuit first filed three years a...

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - It still won't make her smile, but Grumpy Cat has won some scratch.

A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.

According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, owner Tabatha Bundesen of Morristown, Arizona, won the lawsuit first filed three years ago against the Grenade beverage company.

She signed on for the cat to endorse a "Grumpy Cat Grumpuccino," but the company subsequently used the cat's image to help sell other products, which an eight-person jury on Monday found was unauthorized.

Grumpy Cat, whose dwarfism and underbite give her the permanent frown she's famous for, became an online phenomenon-turned-merchandising-machine after Bundesen first posted pictures of her in 2012.

