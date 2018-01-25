Broken Arrow's Mayor Attends White House Meeting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow's Mayor Attends White House Meeting

WASHINGTON -

Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond was a part of a group of U.S. mayors who met this week with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

In a post on the City of Broken Arrow's Facebook page, Thurmond and Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett were the only Oklahoma representatives to attend the White House event.

During that meeting, Thurman says the president announced the federal government is planning to spend $1.7 trillion on infrastructure.

“It was an honor to be invited to the White House and hear President Trump and Vice President Pence speak and to represent the citizens of Broken Arrow,” Thurmond said. 

“Also, it was great to talk with the senior administration staff about federal funding for Broken Arrow.”

City officials say Mayor Thurman spoke with the Department of Commerce regarding Broken Arrow’s planned Innovation District and the Department of Transportation regarding the City’s needs for road and bridge improvements.

