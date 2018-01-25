OKC Man Killed In Muskogee County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying figure out the cause of a fatality crash in Muskogee County Wednesday evening.

Troopers said that crash killed an Oklahoma City man. He is identified as 26-year-old Maxwell Gower.

The OHP report says at 6:06 p.m., Gower's 2003 Chevy pickup was southbound on Highway 2, about two miles north of Porum, when it crossed the center line and hit a northbound 2016 Kenworth semi head on. Gower was pinned in the wreckage for about two hours.

The driver of the semi, 56-year-old Dale Carson of Stilwell was not injured.