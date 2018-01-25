Senate Confirms Kansas Governor's Ambassador-At-Large Nomination - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Senate Confirms Kansas Governor's Ambassador-At-Large Nomination

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
Sam Brownback Sam Brownback
WASHINGTON -

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, giving Kansas a new leader.

Vice President Mike Pence had to cast the deciding vote so that the Republican governor's nomination by President Donald Trump could be approved on a 50-49 party-line vote.

Brownback planned to resign as governor, but his office in Topeka was not expected to release the details until Thursday. His departure will automatically elevate fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to governor.

Brownback tweeted his thanks to Trump, Pence and the senators who supported him, saying he's looking forward to starting in the job.

Colyer said he thinks Brownback will serve in his new position wisely.

But Tom Witt of the LGBT-rights group Equality Kansas expressed strong disappointment.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.