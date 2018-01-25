Newest Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy Class Underway

A group of new cadets are on the way to becoming Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers as the department kicked off its newest Patrol Academy this week.

Nearly 50 cadets are taking part in the rigorous law enforcement training program right now.

"Law enforcement can be a tough job sometimes it can be stressful at times. So this academy is designed to induce stress in a controlled environment," said Shelby Humphrey with the OHP Academy.

The cadets are scheduled to graduate from the academy in 20 weeks.