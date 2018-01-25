Authorities arrest 1, seek 2 in slaying of Colorado deputy

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Seventeen public health schools in the U.S. and Canada are pledging not to accept research money from a new anti-smoking group supported by the tobacco industry.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Incoming Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer begins his tenure needing to mend relations with fellow Republicans in the Legislature, whose clashes with his GOP predecessor intensified in recent months.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

The constant fighting in Washington is giving new motivation to groups trying to reduce partisanship in U.S. politics.

Government advisers say a device that heats tobacco without burning it has not been shown to reduce risks of tobacco-related diseases.

A landmark ruling by the nation's highest court gave Henry Montgomery his first chance at freedom after nearly a half-century behind bars.

DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado have arrested one man and are searching for two other suspects in connection with the killing of a sheriff's deputy, leading some schools in the area to shut down.

Adams County sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm, 32, was killed Wednesday night, Gov. John Hickenlooper said. Gumm was shot when deputies responded to a call in a residential area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called to an "assault in progress" and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. When deputies caught up with the man, he pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking Gumm in the chest, the sheriff's office said. The suspect fled but was later taken into custody.

After Gumm died, a hearse carrying his body left a Denver hospital early Thursday, accompanied by a procession of officers from federal, state and local agencies. Despite the hour, people, some of them holding American flags, stood on the sidewalk as the procession passed.

The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were wounded in suburban Denver by a man with a history of mental health problems.

Hickenlooper called the killings "flat-out heartbreaking."

"It seems like again and again it's the good guys - the best - are the ones that go down," the governor said. "I think we, as a community, have to put more work into our families and try to make sure that people understand how to defuse things."

Gumm was married and had worked for the sheriff's office since 2013, Hickenlooper said, adding that state flags should remain in at half-staff until sunset on the day of Gumm's funeral.

