Four Arrested After Police Chase Across Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police take four people into custody after a chase across Tulsa late Wednesday.

Officers tell News On 6, investigators were looking for a Kia SUV, because the driver had a felony robbery warrant.  At about 10:45 p.m.,police spotted the SUV north of downtown Tulsa and tried to stop it, but they say the driver sped off. 

During that chase, police say someone in the SUV tossed a gun out a window.

Police say the chase ended in a neighborhood near Apache and Peoria. That is where they say two men got out of the SUV and ran away.  Officers caught up with the pair and with the help of a K9 officer arrested them both.

Two passengers in the SUV were also taken into custody.

News On 6 has reported on several Tulsa convenience store robberies and we've been told we would have to contact police investigators get further information.  

