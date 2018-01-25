Tulsa's Annual Homeless Census Begins Thursday

A federal agency is in Tulsa to get a count of homeless people across the city.

Tulsa is a "Continuum of Care" city, which means it gets federal help that goes toward housing and services for homeless in the community.

Thursday evening, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is coordinating a "Point-in-Time" street count. It's a survey and count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless in Tulsa.

Five teams will gather information like gender and race and what services people need and use as well as how long they've been homeless.

Officials say the study will help evaluate progress and figure out what the City of Tulsa's needs are moving forward.

"Tulsa is unique in that we go beyond the HUD PIT requirement of gathering demographic questions such as age, gender and race and inquire about what services people need and use and how long they've been homeless," said Mack Haltom, associate director, Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.

"The PIT really helps us assess the current situation and plan for the future."

The teams will cover north, south, east and west areas of Tulsa County, and a "Night Light" feeding event.

The count begins at 5:30 p.m. and wraps up Friday morning for a feeding event at Tulsa's Iron Gate at 501 South Cincinnati.