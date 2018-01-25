Tulsa's Annual Homeless Census Begins Thursday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa's Annual Homeless Census Begins Thursday

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A federal agency is in Tulsa to get a count of homeless people across the city.

Tulsa is a "Continuum of Care" city,  which means it gets federal help that goes toward housing and services for homeless in the community.

Thursday evening, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is coordinating a "Point-in-Time" street count. It's a survey and count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless in Tulsa.

Five teams will gather information like gender and race and what services people need and use as well as how long they've been homeless.

Officials say the study will help evaluate progress and figure out what the City of Tulsa's needs are moving forward.  

"Tulsa is unique in that we go beyond the HUD PIT requirement of gathering demographic questions such as age, gender and race and inquire about what services people need and use and how long they've been homeless," said Mack Haltom, associate director, Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless. 

"The PIT really helps us assess the current situation and plan for the future."  

The teams will cover north, south, east and west areas of Tulsa County, and a "Night Light" feeding event.

The count begins at 5:30 p.m. and wraps up Friday morning for a feeding event at Tulsa's Iron Gate at 501 South Cincinnati.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.