Tulsa Public School Teacher Resigns After Losing Temper In The Classroom

Tulsa Public Schools has confirmed an English teacher has resigned after they say he lost his temper in a classroom earlier this month.

School officials said Edison Preparatory School teacher Robert Reynolds was removed from the classroom immediately when they found out about the incident.

The incident was caught on cell phone video.

In that video, Reynolds can be heard yelling at the students, throwing objects, and pushing a desk over.